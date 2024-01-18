How Cadillac Area Public Schools’ electric bus is holding up on the roadways

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public School’s new electric school bus has been hitting the roadways since Jan. 8.

The bus is part of their fleet of buses and is the first electric bus in the state for Dean Transportation.

The director of innovation for Dean Transportation, Christopher Dean, said this is a huge step forward in transitioning to clean energy, clean fuel, and zero emissions for school transportation.

Advertisement

He said the feedback has been positive, however, the cold weather does present some challenges.

“There’s some new challenges presented with electric school buses and cold weather, particularly reduced range. So, when it’s a little bit warmer, we’ll be able to go a little farther than we can today, but we spent a significant amount of time planning the run that it’s on, working with the driver to make sure that she understands, you know, how it operates, how it handles and all conditions” said Dean.

Dean said another added benefit of the electric school bus is there is no internal combustible engine-it makes for a much quieter ride.