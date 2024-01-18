Hickory Hills in Traverse City opening Friday, extending their season

TRAVERSE CITY — A popular winter destination in Traverse City is having its opening day Friday.

Hickory Hills is kicking off their season at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They said that they’re excited to get people back on the slopes and they’ve decided to extend their season this year by closing on March 24 instead of March 10.

“It’s great. It’s, you know, it’s recreation and people are outside doing what they love to do. So we’re just happy to have them here.Temperatures have been great and been running nonstop snowmaking now and will continue until we can’t,” Cindy Anderson, manager at Hickory Hills, said.

Season passes or day passes are available to buy at Hickory Hills.