Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Jan. 18

The new hit Marvel show “Echo” premiered earlier this month, and a talented young local actress landed a role in it.
Wren Gotts tells us what the experience was like and what’s next for the Michigan native.
Ludington State Park, Friends of Ludington State Park and West Shore ESD Great Start invite you to lantern-lit snowshoe walks every other Saturday, now through early March.
The free events begin at the park’s warming shelter and include a book walk featuring “Mr. Rabbit’s Wish” by Colleen Monroe.
Friends of Ludington State Park board member Steve Begnoche and West Shore ESD Great Start coordinator Sara Jeruzal tell us more.