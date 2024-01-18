Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Jan. 18

The new hit Marvel show “Echo” premiered earlier this month, and a talented young local actress landed a role in it.

Wren Gotts tells us what the experience was like and what’s next for the Michigan native.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Lantern snowshoe walks

Ludington State Park, Friends of Ludington State Park and West Shore ESD Great Start invite you to lantern-lit snowshoe walks every other Saturday, now through early March.

Advertisement

The free events begin at the park’s warming shelter and include a book walk featuring “Mr. Rabbit’s Wish” by Colleen Monroe.

Friends of Ludington State Park board member Steve Begnoche and West Shore ESD Great Start coordinator Sara Jeruzal tell us more.