Clare man arrested for threatening Amish family with knife; also tells trooper he hates all Amish people

Charles Rogers Sensing (Derrick Carroll)

MANISTEE COUNTY — A Clare man has been arrested on charges of threatening an Amish family last year, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

On Aug. 7, 2023, a husband and wife stopped at the Michigan State Police Kaleva Detachment to report a threat made to their family.

The family, who are Amish, recently moved to Michigan and were on their way home from church on Sunday with their baby. They were informed by a fellow church member of a shorter route home by taking Healy Lake Road. Though they’d never been down Healy Lake Road, they decided to use the suggested route.

As the were traveling in their buggy, a man later identified as 47-year-old Charles Rogers Sensing from Clare, came from somewhere off the roadway waving a large knife trying to get them to stop, troopers said.

The husband stopped the buggy, not thinking Sensing was going to threaten them, troopers said. Sensing then told the Amish family if they ever traveled this road again, there would be big problems, according to troopers.

The victim stated that he later learned that Sensing has threatened other Amish people in the area as well, troopers said.

A trooper then interviewed Sensing at the end of his driveway near the road, and Sensing told the trooper about his hatred of the Amish and made remarks as to what he would do if they didn’t stay away from him, according to state police.

A report was turned over to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized on Dec. 28, 2023. Sensing was informed of the warrant and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 17. Sensing was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County for one count ethnic intimidation and one count assault with a dangerous weapon.



