State Police searching for suspect of a sexual assault

Police need your help tracking down the suspect of a sexual assault.

It happened back in December when a woman was in the Traverse City Walmart.

Three men walked close to her-then State Police say one of them assaulted her when her back was turned.

(Derrick Carroll)

(Derrick Carroll)

(Derrick Carroll)

The three photos above are the three suspects.

The three of them were driving a white, early 2000′s Chevrolet Silverado with a crew cab.

State Police at the Traverse City post are asking anyone with information to contact them at 231-938-0714.