Red Cross faces emergency blood shortage, donations needed in Northern Michigan

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and they’re urging people to make an appointment.

“It’s a really easy process, it takes about an hour from the time that you come in and get registered. And you get cookies when you leave, a juice, and it’s a really smooth process,” says Michelle Gallagher, executive director at Red Cross for the Northern Michigan Chapter.

Between Christmas and New Years Day, the Red Cross fell short of nearly 7,000 units in donations.

Advertisement

“Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs blood. Whether it’s an emergency or a transfusion or someone that has a disease that requires regular blood transfusions,” says Gallagher. “It all comes down to transfusions.”

January is National Blood Donor month, and the Red Cross says they’re grateful for anyone who donates.

“We hear stories regularly about people who their child may not have survived if their child didn’t have regular blood transfusions. People are very grateful to donors, and you may potentially save someone’s life when you donate blood,” says Gallagher.

To learn more information on how and where to donate you can click here. You can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS.