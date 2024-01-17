Outdoor enthusiasts warning about ice thickness ahead of Tip Up Town

HOUGHTON LAKE — A lot of snow has fallen in Northern Michigan recently and that has outdoor enthusiasts warning about the impact it has on the thickness of ice on the lakes.

With a popular sporting event on the horizon in Roscommon County, organizers and fishing experts are warning of the dangers.

Thousands of people head to Houghton Lake every year for “Tip Up Town” which is Michigan’s longest running winter festival.

Advertisement

The popular winter festival is set for this weekend and next and brings thousands to the area, but with the recent snowfall, organizers and fishing experts have this word of caution.

Alex Tooker at Lyman’s on the Lake, a popular bait & tackle shop hosts adult and kids ice fishing competitions at the festival.

“I’m never going to tell anybody it’s safe because there’s always that possibility that you fall in, even if you’re safe and take the right precautions,” said Tooker.

He said they’ve been getting inquiries about lake conditions, so they have been checking the ice thickness and passing along the information, but he says it’s at people’s discretion to venture out.

Advertisement

Tooker said it’s also wise to check yourself beforehand.

“Even if you see 100 people out where you’re fishing, you want to check it on the way out because something could have opened up between you and them by the time, they got out there,” said Tooker.

Tooker said the snow and cold gives some inexperienced people a false sense of security, but you can’t see what’s underneath. Ice forms from top to bottom.

“It acts like a blanket of insulation, so that he can’t escape to make more ice. So, it really slows down ice production. So, you see those cold temperatures and you might think it’s good to go out, but it slows down the ice making a lot,” said Tooker.

Advertisement

You can check by using what’s called a spud.

“Hit the ice a couple of times just to make sure you’re on thick enough ice. As you’re walking, just do it every once in a while, and drill a hole. See how much ice you’re on just to get a good idea of how much ice you’re working with,” said Tooker.

If you do fall through, Tooker had some lifesaving advice.

“Try to spread your arms out to catch yourself before you fall all the way in and just be calm. If you do fall and don’t freak out, you got time to get out,” said Tooker.

Advertisement

Jay Jacobs, the executive director of the Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce that puts on “Tip Up Town,” said the lack of ice won’t have much impact.

“They’ll still have chanties out there. They’ll probably be the little more portable ones, the lighter ones, as opposed to the big heavy wooden ones. So, I still expect them to be able to ice fish,” said Tooker.

Jacobs said no matter what, Tip Up Town is a go.

“We’ve had 45 degrees. We’ve had negative four degrees. We’ve had heavy snow. We’ve had no snow. It just doesn’t matter. Tip up town still goes on and we’re still going to have a great time,” said Jacobs.

This is the 74th year of it.

For more information about the festival, please click here.