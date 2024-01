Annie’s Baked Goods is your local bakery in Cadillac, that is dedicated to being your next personal baker.

The bakery provides fresh, handcrafted baked goods including bagels, scones, rolls, and more.

If you have a graduation, wedding, birthday, or any other event in mind, Annie can sweeten it up with their delicious cupcakes that have up to 24 different flavor options.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the bakery hearing more.

On The Road: Fresh bagels and more at Annie’s Baked Goods-6:45

