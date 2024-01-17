MPSC chair: service rate hikes will increase reliability of electric grid

Following a controversial rate increase for electric customers in southeast Michigan, the chair of the state utility regulator says the often unpopular moves will enable utility companies to provide more reliable service and work toward more renewable sources.

Dan Scripps, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said that increasing reliability for consumers was a top priority of the body.

On Dec. 1, 2023, the three member commission — all of whom were appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — voted to allow a rate increase for DTE Energy of $368 million annually, down from the $622 million initially requested. The Commission estimated that a typical DTE customer would see an increase of $6.51 per month.

Advertisement

Scripps’ interview was conducted before a major winter storm hit much of Michigan — authorities across the state cautioned residents to prepare for power outages as high winds and snowfall threatened to damage electrical infrastructure, leaving tens thousands of households without power. Scripps said that reliability of utility services in hazardous weather was a “real problem” that he believed rate increases would go towards improving.

“The reliability of the distribution grades across the state is not where we’d like it to be, and when we benchmark across other states, we clearly are falling behind,” he said.

Long periods of underinvestment have left utilities in many parts of the state simply not up to the standards consumers should expect, Scripps said. He was optimistic that additional revenue generated from rate increases would allow utility providers to make those necessary improvements to reliability and steps towards a greater use of renewable energy.

“We really want the dollars that are being approved, that are being paid for by customers, to try and improve the reliability of the system — to be spent on those specific activities,” he said. “And I think this most recent case takes a significant step in that direction.”

Advertisement

Scripps added that if DTE didn’t spend the increased revenue on areas they had cited in the application, that funding would be refunded to consumers.

The two most recently approved rate hikes won’t have much of an impact on Northern Michigan. DTE electric service is mostly provided east of Saginaw, while Consumers Energy — which saw a gas rate increase of $95 million in August 2023 — only provides gas service in parts of Missaukee, Clare and Kalkaska Counties.

In January 2023, the MPSC cleared an increase to Consumers electric rates, approving a $155 million increase that resulted in the average customer seeing an increase of $2.10 per month in the first year. That surcharge has now decreased to $1.33.

In a 2022 filing shortly after the provider’s initial increase request, Consumers said that the rate increase would go towards “continued infrastructure investment” and “investments associated with new solar and natural gas-fired generation, system reliability and resiliency, safety and compliance, and enhanced technology.”

Advertisement

Kristen Van Kley, west Michigan spokesperson for Consumers, said in a statement that Consumers is using its increased revenue to improve service.

“Consumers Energy’s rate requests are designed to fund important infrastructure upgrades to improve reliability and to implement the transition to clean energy,” she said, highlighting the company’s clean energy plan that includes the retirement of its remaining coal plants in 2025.

Van Kley did not specify how Consumers’ increased revenue has been apportioned since the increase and a public document detailing the provider’s 2023 expenses filed early this year was heavily redacted.

Following the most recent DTE increase approved in December 2023, conservative lawmakers were quick to decry the increase as a preview of what would come from clean energy mandates that are set to be phased in through the coming years.

Advertisement

While DTE cited investment in renewable energy as a factor in the increase request, the company’s first notice for the increase was sent in January 2023, long before the specifics of Democrats’ clean energy ambitions were explicitly laid out.

Under new laws passed by Michigan’s Democratic legislative majorities, utility providers are mandated to shift energy production to 50% renewable sources by 2030, 60% by 2035 and 100% in 2040.

Scripps said the legislation would allow the Commission to more prominently consider factors like reliability and investments in renewable energy.

“It’s both ambitious and practical — I think that we can implement this in a way that preserves reliability and that maintains cost affordability,” he said.