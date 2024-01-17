Grand Traverse County working to complete four major goals to improve way of life

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A major county is Northern Michigan is planning for the future of its communities.

Grand Traverse County has a vision for 2024 that they hope will improve the way of life for people living in the county. It’s based on four major goals they set up for the new year.

These goals include:

Making sure the county grows in a way that can be sustained

Being able to bring more qualified workers into the county while keeping the ones they already have

Being able to build trust and transparency while focusing on the needs of the community

Being a place where different townships can come together and talk about what their communities need.

The challenge now is making sure each individual community keeps its unique characteristics.

“Traverse County does not want to control what each individual municipality wants or needs. We want to understand what they want and what they need and how we can better help them achieve those goals,” Nate Alger, the Grand Traverse County administrator, said.

Discussions will continue throughout the year to figure out the best initiatives needed to sustain growth.