Goodwill in Gaylord is set to open in a week, just 614 days after the EF-3 tornado struck

Goodwill in Gaylord is set to open in a week, just 614 days after the EF-33 tornado struck

GAYLORD — It’s been more than 600 days since a tornado touched down in Gaylord, leaving a path of destruction.

Since then, Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been on the ground, showing you Gaylord rebuilding.

The EF-3 tornado touched down in the middle of the afternoon, on May 20, 2022.

Two people were killed, and 44 others were injured. Homes and businesses were destroyed, and the community was forever changed.

Gaylord is still working to rebuild, but the Goodwill that was directly in the tornados path, is set to open back up on Jan. 24, bringing in new hope for the community.

“I’m almost getting chills thinking about it,” said Erin Mann, the disaster recovery coordinator for Gaylord.

“It was it was pretty emotional. The team was obviously upset. The building was, you know, just in a wreck, had never really seen anything like that up front and personal before,” said Josh Olds, director of donated goods for Goodwill.

May 20, 2022, changed the lives of Gaylord residents forever.

“I had left two, maybe five men out of the store, maybe five minutes before the alarm went off on my phone,” said Kevin Arnold, the store manager of the Goodwill in Gaylord.

“I mean we had eight seconds, I think, from the time the alarm went off until the tornado hit,” said Arnold.

“I can’t imagine being in Kevin’s shoes that day. He had just stepped out and then, I mean, I don’t there’s no words to describe it. You step out in your store and your team were just hit by a tornado,” said Olds.

Tornadoes are not typical in Northern Michigan.

“It was pretty life changing for our community. You know, it was at 3 p.m. And that was a time the kids were getting out of school,” said Mann.

And the community is still healing from that day.

“The word resilience is used a lot. But I don’t want to undermine all of the hard work that had to be done for resilience. I think that these tornado survivors, many of them were already vulnerable. And it is still going to be a very long road ahead for them,” said Mann.

And that resilience has shown itself, with Goodwill in Gaylord, set to reopen a week from today, just 614 days after the tornado hit.

“You know, Gaylord is one of a kind, and just the way that we stepped up is still astonishes me,” said Mann.

“The team members to finally have a home base, you know, to settle down and hopefully we’ll have to move them again anytime soon,” said Olds.

The reopening of the Goodwill Store is just one of several rebuilds happening in the community. The shopping complex across the street that was hit by the tornado is still looking to rebuild.











