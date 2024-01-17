Four Northern Michigan restaurants donate $5,000 to Toys for Tots

TRAVERSE CITY — The Toys for Tots organization just got a big boost after the generous donation from four Northern Michigan restaurants.

Alpine Tavern and Eatery and C.R.A.V.E Pasta - Pizza - Pub in Gaylord raised money along with Moose and Stella’s Café and Trout Town Tavern and Eatery in Kalkaska. Together, the four restaurants were able to donate $5,000 to the program.

Customers at each location were able to purchase a $5 paper train and then each restaurant matched the donations up to $1,000.

“The owners of these restaurants are ones that really give to the community in a number of ways and this is just one way that they help to contribute, to assure that every child in northern Michigan has a Christmas,” Mike Kent from Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots said.

The past season was the 76th National Campaign for Toys for Tots.