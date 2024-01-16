Troopers search for truck involved in hit-and-run with cyclist on M-55

CADILLAC — Michigan State Police say a person on a bicycle was injured after a truck hit them and drove away.

Troopers were called to M-55 east of Cadillac on Monday night. They say a cyclist was riding east on the shoulder when a driver in a truck hit them from behind.

Troopers say the truck slowed down but then took off towards Lake City. They say the cyclist was wearing a headlamp, high visibility vest, and their bicycle had reflectors. The cyclist was injured but not severely.

MSP is looking for a 2017-2019 Chevrolet or GMC pickup, unknown color, with chrome plated mirrors. The passenger mirror was broken off, and there may be further damage to the front or back passenger doors.

Anyone with information should call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.