Northern Michigan child actress get big break in Hollywood with her role in Marvel’s ‘Echo’

CADILLAC — A child actress and Native American from Northern Michigan got her big break in Hollywood after she was cast in the new Marvel superhero series “Echo.”

Wren Gotts, a 10-year-old who was born in Traverse City and is currently living in East Jordan, landed the role of young Bonnie, the cousin of the main character in the series. Wren also got to attend the premiere for the series in Los Angeles.

Wren said this was her first major role and it was a big one.

“The production was really fun. and the red carpet was amazing. And they took pictures and interviewed me. And then we got to see the premiere of the Marvel movie and it was tense but amazing at the same time,” said Wren.

Wren’s mom, Rebecca Gotts, said her daughter was cast by the Sarah Finn Casting Company after they discovered her from a video she put up on YouTube during the pandemic. The video was of her talking in her native Anishinaabemowin language.

“We honestly thought it was a scam. Like, you know, your child could be a Disney star type scam. And we soon found out that it wasn’t a scam. Everything was legit, and they’re very professional, " said Rebecca.

Rebecca said they found out later just how big of a deal the casting company was to contact them.

“Now that she has been acting, we realize, it’s like one of the best, if not the best casting company in the world. They cast like so many great movies programs, the Marvel series, a lot of Disney shows,” said Rebecca.

The fourth grader said that at first she didn’t even know what show she was working on.

Marvel likes to keep things under wraps but being part of the Ojibwe tribe out of Wisconsin, she knows all about the Native American superhero.

Wren hoped with her background it was for “Echo.”

“They didn’t even tell us the title before. When I was filming, they called it the Grasshopper. And Mom’s like, ‘that’s probably the code name.’ Even the hair and makeup people in the costume, people didn’t even know. They’re asking us and they’re like, we don’t know either,” said Wren.

She had to learn sign language to audition for the role. The main character is deaf and the two share a special bond.

“We act like sisters, but we’re just cousins and we have a really strong relationship with each other. So, I think that she can understand me most and have a lot of talks and stuff with me,” said Wren.

Wren said it was amazing to see herself on screen, even if her friends probably won’t see it because the show is geared towards a more mature audience.

“It was really fun seeing myself and then going home. We got to see the other episodes and it was just mind blowing how amazing it was,” said Wren.

Wren’s mom said she’s super proud of her daughter. The show is huge for representation of indigenous people in front of and behind the camera.

“It was just exciting Being from northern Michigan and we have a farm. There’s very few opportunities to get dressed up. Like I hardly ever wear makeup. And there was a makeup artist at the hotel to get us ready, and it just felt glamorous and fun,” said Rebecca.