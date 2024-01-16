Manton man accused of abusing 3 children; troopers say they needed K9s and tasers to take him into custody

Hayden Kyle Rose

WEXFORD COUNTY — A Manton man was arrested and charged with abusing three children, state police said Tuesday.

In August 2023, the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted by the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate an allegation of child abuse. The complainant alleged that 25-year-old Hayden Kyle Rose from Manton was abusing three children.

The children had bruising and were being punished for having minor issues such as diarrhea, troopers said.

A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 3, 2024, troopers said. The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team arrested Rose at a residence on North 39 ½ Road in Cedar Creek Township.

A search warrant was obtained, and the MSP Emergency Support Team and MSP K9 Team were called to the scene to assist with the arrest. Rose did not respond to calls from troopers to exit the home and surrender, troopers said.

Entry was made and Rose did not comply with verbal commands and physically resisted, troopers said.

The MSP K9 was deployed and taser used to take Rose into custody, troopers reported.

Rose was examined on scene by EMS personnel and was taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac before being lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

Rose was arraigned last week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on two counts of child abuse third degree, and one count child abuse fourth degree.



