Excellence in Education: Katie Stebelton from Davis Middle School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Katie Stebelton from Davis Middle School.

Congratulations, Katie. You are such an inspiration to me and all educators in the state of Michigan.

Q: You are an overachiever. You do so much. You are a cheer coach, a middle school competitive coach, you mentor three teachers - the list goes on and on. Why do you do so much?

A: I just feel like if there’s an open position, it’s going to hinder the students if it stays open. So I want to make sure that they are provided all opportunities that are available. I’m kind of the “yes” person to make sure that kids have the opportunities they need.

Katie from Davis Middle School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.