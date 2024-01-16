Dog saved from freezing marsh in Devils Lake after 5-hour rescue

ALPENA TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 15 around 8:30 p.m., the Alpena City Fire Department was called to assist in an ice rescue of a hunting dog in the Devils Lake area of Alpena Township.

A group that was out hunting bobcat reported their dog was trapped on a cattail marsh in Devils Lake, officials said. The group had attempted to recall the dog as well as to go onto the ice to make it to the dog, but without success.

Alpena Township Fire Department was originally called around 6:10 p.m. but felt the incident was beyond their abilities, officials said. Local conservation officers suggested that the Alpena City Fire Department be contacted, as they had been successful in past animal rescues. The concern was not only for the dog’s safety and survival but the owners looking to attempt a self-rescue of the animal and placing human life in danger, officials said.

Alpena City Fire Department personnel met with Alpena Township Southside crews until conservation officers arrived with snowmobiles to bring personnel and equipment to the site of the incident.

The Alpena City fire chief and captain were the first personnel to reach the site with conservation officers, and a decision was made that a rescue attempt needed to be made, officials said.

Three rescuers from the fire department who were wearing cold water rescue gear were taken to the remote site by conservation officers. At 12:22 a.m., the rescue team reached the dog and safely placed him in the rescue sled, and the rescue team and the dog were safely back to shore around 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Alpena City Fire Department rescue team was cleared around 1:30 a.m. The total incident took about five hours for the successful outcome, officials said.

The Green Township Fire Department was prepared to assist with an air boat if it was needed, officials said.



