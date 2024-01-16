Alpena Fire Department Urges People to Adopt A Fire Hydrant

ALPENA — With recent heavy snowfall, the Alpena Fire Department is reminding people about their ‘Adopt-A Hydrant Program’.

Community risk reduction officer Andy Marceau said the department is encouraging community members to be responsible for clearing snow around fire hydrants.

Marceau said they need people to remove the snow around them in their neighborhood or near their business.

Marceau said the program is critical in making sure people are safe by getting rid of snow that could cause delays for emergency responders during serious situations.

“Depending on how much snow is packed up in there. As the snow gets sits there, it gets kind of packed in for a while. So it can take us up to 5 to 10 minutes on shovel that hydrant. And that’s time that we could be spending putting out the fire,” said Marceau.

Marceau said the campaign is a simple yet powerful way to contribute to the well-being of others.

