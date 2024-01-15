On The Road: Mentorship and lessons with Jam and Bread

Jam and Bread is a new local nonprofit organization based in the Cadillac area.

The organization provides mentorship and a platform for students to explore their interests and expand their skills sets.

Jam and Bread offers many different opportunities including but not limited to music, arts, crafts and more.

Students can get one-on-one lessons with music professionals that will expose them to programs in Cadillac Public Schools.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting all the details about the music lessons they offer.

