Northern Michigan fire departments reminds people to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan fire departments are cautioning people to make sure they aren’t impeded while they fight fires and are asking the public for help.

Cherry Grove Township Fire Department in Wexford County is reminding people to make sure they have easy, quick access to fire hydrants.

Lieutenant Justin Todd said they are asking that people make sure with all the recent snowfall is removed from hydrants so they can be spotted quickly because time is of the essence in an emergency.

This time of year, they rely heavily on hydrants because they can’t get water from the lakes because they aren’t frozen enough to retrieve water from deep waters.

Todd said people also need to be mindful of where they can park vehicles, so they aren’t in the way.

He said they have had to pop out windows and place hoses through the vehicle in the past that were in the way.

“That delays our chances of putting your house out. We have some water on our trucks, but it’s a limited source. And with the lakes being frozen over there right now, rivers fire in few between. Some of them are not deep enough to where we can get water out of. It’s time consuming,” said Todd.

Todd also said people need to take it easy when shoveling snow, especially if you have a heart condition.

“Doing too much at one time does put a lot of stress and strain on your body, especially the older you get. People start having breathing issues, chest pains, stuff like that. We’ve run on people that have a heart history out there shoveling. Then they go into cardiac arrest. If you feel yourself getting overexerting. Take a break. It’s not a race, said Todd.