New legislation would require schools to carry anti-overdose medications

A new initiative to equip Michigan schools with lifesaving anti-overdose medication is picking up steam among lawmakers.

The legislation would require all school districts to obtain opioid antagonists — anti-overdose medications like Narcan or other forms of the medication naloxone — and provide them to all schools in the district. School employees who wish to carry the medication would be trained on how to properly use it in case of a suspected emergency.

Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River, said that the legislation was about saving lives in an unexpected circumstance where a child accidentally overdoses of fentanyl or other opioids.

“God forbid any child, parent, or teacher should come to school and need Narcan. In the event these horrifying circumstances come to our communities, we want our schools to be ready,” he said in a statement. “In a perfect world, there would be no need for Narcan in schools. But this world is not perfect.”

Prestin said in an interview that his support for the legislation was informed by his time as an EMT and as a member of the Menominee County Board of Health. He’s seen opioid use increase significantly since the mid-2010s, but said he’s been optimistic about the awareness and availability of lifesaving anti-opioid medication.

Prestin said the widespread possession of naloxone could help in unexpected emergencies, referencing an incident in 2023 where five children in Virginia were hospitalized after eating fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears in school.

“I just think it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that we’re protecting the most vulnerable populations that we have,” he said. A student had brought the gummy bears in a bag that contained traces of fentanyl, according to USA Today.

In September 2023, a 1-year-old child in died after a fentanyl overdose at his daycare, according to CBS News. Police found drugs, including fentanyl, hidden throughout the daycare.

Prestin said he didn’t see the legislation as encouraging or condoning drug use — rather, he said the presence of naloxone could provide a sense of security in an emergency.

“It really had nothing to do with drug abuse — it more had to do with saving lives should the worst thing ever happen,” he said.

Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming, is a sponsor for another part of the package. The legislation has commanded strong bipartisan support since being introduced in June 2023.

Fitzgerald said providing lifesaving medications in high-traffic places is in the public interest.

“Whether it be heart attacks or other medical emergencies, we have placed safety equipment or medical devices in those areas to make sure that we can save someone’s life if they are experiencing an emergency,” he said. “While this may be a drug overdose, we still want to make sure that that person has the best opportunity for life saving measures quickly.”

Fitzgerald said that schools often serve as a community gathering place for sports or performances, likely providing an outsize impact even beyond the school walls.

“This is something that will in fact save someone’s life in Michigan,” he said. Similar to AED devices being used in the case of cardiac arrest, requiring community centers to have the tools to respond to an accidental overdose is just good policy, the lawmakers said.

Fitzgerald said that he’d like to see naloxone stocked in even more spaces and that this legislation would be a good first step in that direction.

The lawmakers, both members of the House Education Committee, were optimistic that the legislation could become law this year even as other policy areas will likely face significant gridlock until late April.

Signs of an overdose and naloxone administration

Anyone who is struggling with opioid use can the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-4357.

The Centers for Disease Control instructs you to call 911 immediately if you suspect someone may be experiencing an overdose.

After calling 911, naloxone can be delivered by holding the nasal spray in between your index and middle fingers with your thumb on the plunger, tilting the person’s head back, placing the spray in their nose so your fingers are touching their nostrils and pressing the plunger in all the way. Then, wait 2-3 minutes for a response, administering further naloxone doses in alternating nostrils if necessary.

A short informational video from the CDC displaying this method can be found here.

Signs of an overdose include a loss of consciousness, weakened or no breathing, small “pinpoint” pupils, choking or gurgling sounds, body limpness and cold or discolored skin. The CDC advises those assisting with a possible overdose to treat it like one if they aren’t certain.

Naloxone can be purchased as Narcan or other brands at a local pharmacy or received online through services like Next Harm Reduction. The CDC encourages anyone who may be interested in carrying naloxone to view resources here.