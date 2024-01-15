Man killed by his own tractor while snow-plowing in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a man died while plowing his driveway.

On Jan. 13 around 12:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office was sent to the 9000 block of West 24th Street in Dayton Township for a report of a man pinned under a tractor.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned that a 76-year-old male had been snow-plowing his driveway and that at some point, his family saw him pinned under his tractor.

The male would later be pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

This investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Fremont Fire Department, Life EMS, Michigan DNR and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.