Leland Township Fire and Rescue put out Monday morning garage fire

LEELANAU COUNTY — Leland Township Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire on North Sunset Shores Driver around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Firefighters said the fire was under control about an hour and a half after they arrived.

Leland Township Fire and Rescue said fighting fires in the snow can be completely different compared to fighting fires in the summer.

“We’re working on these same elements with the cold temperatures that everyone else is facing out there. Of course, we’re engaging water and foam and physical exertion, so that speeds up the process and the effects on the body of firefighters. This time of year, we require help from all over the place. Every fire department in the county is here assisting us today,” Chief Daniel Besson from Leland Township Fire and Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.