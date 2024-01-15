Cadillac Salvation Army, local church joins forces to start homeless coalition

CADILLAC — Cadillac’s Salvation Army is joining forces with other faith-based organizations and area businesses to help serve the homeless community.

The Salvation Army and the reverend of the First Presbyterian church are hoping to make a coalition with other religious organizations and area businesses, to have a rotating shelter in the area.

Officer in Command, Lieutenant Greg Bock and Reverend Michael Horlocker have been working together to come up with ideas to help the homeless community.

“We’re excited because we know that not one church can do it alone. Even two churches can’t do it alone. It’s a lot,” said Bock.

The two hope to start a rotating warming shelter.

“A lot of times that Hope Center is full. Some folks maybe have been exited from the new Hope Center and really have nowhere to go. So, we’re really excited to kind of have the conversation about a rotating warming center,” said Bock.

First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac offered to open a 24 hour a day warming center over the weekend because of the cold and snow.

“We did it in 12 hours. We had this place up and running for four days. I put together a ‘Sign up Genius’ with different shifts. And it started filling up quite quickly, actually. The first shifts to go were the overnight shifts that I thought was going to be the hardest to fill. Those were the first ones to be full,” said Horlocker.

Horlocker said they also got help from others in the community.

“Habitat for Humanity did a blanket drive for us. United Way went to Meijer and bought out all their twin sized blankets for us, Love Inc. provided pillows and hygiene kits and crossword puzzles. It was amazing. We had food prepared and people just from just in the community called and said, ‘hey, we want to bring you dinner,” said Horlocker.

They feel confident after this past weekend, that this is something they could accomplish.

“We just need people to say yes, and we have the knowledge and the resources to coordinate and make it happen,” said Horlocker.

Bock said if this venture is successful, they hope to expand this outside of Cadillac to other areas they serve.

“It makes us both kind of think to ourselves like maybe we’re ready to finally address this need,” said Bock.

To help, please contact either Greg Bock at Cadillac’s Salvation Army or Reverend Michael Horlocker at the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac.