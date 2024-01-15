Building Bridges with Music hosts events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TRAVERSE CITY — The Commongrounds Building in Traverse City had a full day of celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Commongrounds started hosting events at 10 a.m. The events were organized by Building Bridges with Music, who work through the community to spread positivity and togetherness one note at a time.

A special performance will also be happening at the Alluvion and Miliken Auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Found Jeff Hass attributes Monday’s celebration to a lesson from Martin Luther King Jr.

“He said that every single thought that we have, every word that we utter, every deed that we do, every action we take is either based in love or fear. So we’re here to spread the love,” Hass said.

Building Bridges with Music also accepts donations.