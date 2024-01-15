Brethren tips off busy week with win over Buckley

BRETHREN - The Brethren girls basketball team played their first game in a week and a half, and after shaking off some early rust, they pulled away for a 50-36 victory over Buckley on Monday night.

The game was the first of a 4-game week for the Bobcats, as they have games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.

The Bears led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, after going on an 8-0 run midway through the quarter. Buckley was led offensively by Kayla Milarch with 20 points. Maddie Chilson chipped in with 10 points.

Brethren (5-1) hosts league rival Baldwin on Tuesday evening, while Buckley (4-5) will be back in action on Wednesday night, on the road at Manistee Catholic Central.