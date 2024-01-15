BATA partners with STT Security to bring in seasonal security officer to manage passenger behavior

TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority welcomed a new addition on Monday.

BATA has partnered with STT Security to bring a seasonal security officer on to help manage passenger behavior. The officer will be at BATA’s Hall Street location and on its routes.

They said that they tend to see a rise in violations of the codes of conduct during the winter.

Advertisement

“We want to just make the experience for everyone as safe and comfortable as possible. just being that extra liaison in between beta staff riders and even local community resources such as law enforcement or some of our, you know, mental health resources that are available within our community,” Eric Lingaur, the BATA director of communications and development, said.

The pilot will last three months and the results will be reviewed to see if this will be continued.