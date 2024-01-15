Arctic air is in Northern Michigan, how you can protect yourself from frostbite when outdoors

CADILLAC — That artic air in Northern Michigan means more people are taking to the great outdoors, and that includes those taking on the slopes at Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort.

“We are really excited to finally have winter arrive. And then when it came, it really came in strong. We were a little worried about it, scaring people off, not even wanting to get out on the roads. But we had a tremendous turnout both Saturday and Sunday, and it was really neat to see the number of people that came out and all the people that were enjoying that, enjoying the snow and enjoying winter,” said Manager Pete Meyer.

Getting out and enjoying that winter weather is all fun and games until it feels like your fingers and toes are going to fall off.

Advertisement

People across Michigan took to Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort in Cadillac to enjoy their holiday, or snow day off, and they were feeling that cold.

“The toes for sure (are cold). I forgot the feet warmers, but those help a lot,” said Ferris State University student Mitchell.

“I’m wearing a nice coat. A lot of nice and pretty layered snow pants. I’m also wearing five layers underneath this,” Ferris State University student Zack.

The experts on the hill, the ski patrol, shared tips on how you can avoid frostbite.

Advertisement

“I think our thermometer said it’s eight degrees. So, I put on several layers. You can always take it off if you get too warm,” said Ski Patrol for Caberfae Alan Devereaux.

When it starts to get a little too cold, it’s time to come in.

“When you get when you feel like your toes are getting cold, your fingers usually get cold. Come on and get warm. Don’t wait till your fingers and toes feel like they’re numb,” said Devereaux.

Those who were out on the peaks today definitely took their advice.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I got a lot of layers on. Nice jacket, Carhartt, hoodie, helmet, ski mask,” said Ferris State University student, Ethan.

But some were not as lucky, getting nipped by mother nature.

“People have waited too long. We have had cases come in the first day. We have had people come in with pale fingers and their circulation is down,” said Devereaux.

But if you do feel like you stayed out too long, you can always find a ski patrol member for help.

Advertisement

“If they need help getting in or just come into first aid to get warm. We could check it out to see if we got any frostbite or frostnip started,” said Devereaux.

Although adults know when it’s time to come in and warm up, you may have to entice those kiddos with a little hot chocolate to warm up.

“Kids are always resilient. They want to stay out,” said Devereaux. “If you bring them in, you know, once every hour, let them get warm, have a hot chocolate, make sure they’re not going to a point beyond like what we talked about, the numbness,” said Devereaux.

Caberfae also has places to warm up indoors.

“We have several different day lodges where they can go inside and warm up, get a hot chocolate, get a coffee. We have another day lodge. That’s entirely dedicated to those packing their picnic lunches so they can go in there and eat either crock pots and coolers that they brought or thermoses that they brought. So. So definitely a lot of different opportunity in areas for skiers to go inside and warm up,” said Meyer.

Skiers also offered ways that they like to warm up.

“A wise coach told me once on the ski team. Cold doesn’t really exist until you think about it. So, if you don’t think about it, I say nice and cozy also,” said Ferris State University student Josh.

And that hot chocolate at Caberfae is a hit!

“Hot chocolate here is amazing. Best hot chocolate in the state of Michigan for sure,” said Ferris State University student Zack.