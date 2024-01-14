Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers next week about their head coach vacancy, AP source says

The Jim Harbaugh derby for NFL teams is about to heat up.

A week after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coach vacancy this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the person wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.

Besides the Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington have openings.