See how you do on the weekly 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

Find previous quizzes here!

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

MSP car destroyed in crash just as trooper puts suspect in vehicle; both escape with minor injuries

Soo Locks closing Jan. 15 for seasonal repair, maintenance

Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers shares insight on upcoming Lions-Rams Wildcard Game

Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire, ESPN says

Interlochen State Park will be mostly closed for repairs, upgrades in summer 2024

On Save the Eagles Day, Northern Michiganders appreciate our natural wonders

Driver education in Northern Michigan takes advantage of wintery weather

Weekend meeting leaves Michigan with two GOPs and contested leaders

Excellence in Education: Theresa Dean-Rumsey from Hesperia High School

Cadillac High School students move into newly renovated building that has been in the works since 2018





