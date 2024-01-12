Pedestrian and his dog killed in Mt. Pleasant crash

MT. PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said Friday that a pedestrian and his dog were killed in a crash.

On Jan. 11 around 7:10 p.m., officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a call involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 2100 block of South Mission Street.

Upon arrival, MPPD officers said they found a male and his leashed dog had been struck by a car traveling south on Mission Street.

Witnesses reported that the male and his dog were attempting to cross Mission Street in a non-crosswalk area. Witnesses also told officers that the man initially slipped and fell, but then continued to cross the street and was hit.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old male from Mt. Pleasant, and his dog were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The occupants of the car - an 18-year-old male from Mt. Pleasant, who was driving, and his 16-year-old passenger, also from Mt. Pleasant - were not injured.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Central Michigan University Police, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Isabella County Victims Response Services, Isabella County Animal Control, Mobile Medical Response and Isabella County Central Dispatch.