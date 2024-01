Gildas’ Lake Street Bakery is where you can find all of your local French pastries.

The local baker, Gildas Berrou, was born and raised in France, giving a little taste of French culture to Northern Michiganders.

A trip to the bakery will give you a variety of options to try from freshly baked croissants, scones, crepes, quiche, and more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the bakery getting a closer look.

