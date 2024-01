NEWAYGO COUNTY — Deputies say a man was shot in the leg after a fight on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on S. Walnut Ave. in Everett Township.

They say a Newaygo man was shot by a White Cloud man when they got into a fight. The Newaygo man was taken to the hospital and treated.

The White Cloud man was taken to the Newaygo County Jail and charged with Felonious Assault and Felony Firearms.