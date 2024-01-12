Emergency responders and county road officials prepare for incoming storm

Northern Michigan is on the verge of another powerful storm. As we brace for it, county emergency and road officials are ready for it.

Michigan State Police is advising people to stay home, and Consumers Energy is also warning of possible power outages from the strong winds.

County emergency and road officials say they have been preparing for the worst.

Advertisement

Randy Boike, Emergency Management Director of Wexford County Emergency Management said they are in the final stage of preparation for the incoming snowstorm.

“All the first responders have been briefed, ready to go. Fire law, EMS, our dispatch is ready, so we’re ready for it,” said Boike.

Boike said people need to take the warnings about this storm seriously.

“I even heard a person just earlier today go, well, this isn’t that bad. There’s no change as far as the forecasting. It’s just a little bit slower on the arrival, but it is coming,” said Boike.

Advertisement

Boike said the worse of what’s to come will hit later Friday night.

“We are going to have blizzard like conditions on and off, which can change from you can see okay to no visibility at all. And that’s where multiple car pileups happen,” said Boike.

Saturday is expected to be bad as well.

“Tomorrow is going to be a very difficult day to travel, if not impossible. I know the road commission will be working hard on our on our main roads, but our secondary roads, they may be difficult to some may be impassable,” said Boike.

Advertisement

Wexford County Road Commission engineer manager, Karl Hanson said it will be all hands-on deck for their department.

“Through the night hours will primarily concentrate on the state highways, the primary roads. And then tomorrow morning, get out there nice and early and start trying to open up a bunch of those local roads and in drifted areas,” said Hanson.

Hanson said they are more worried about the impact of strong winds coming from the east on power lines and trees, could be problematic.

“The trees aren’t really used to being beat up from that direction. And a lot of the pine trees and stuff are already loaded down with snow and ice,” said Hanson.

Advertisement

Hanson also said it’s a good idea to stay off the roads, it’s much harder to clear them when cars are stuck on the roadways.

Boike also agreed, for the safety of drivers and for emergency responders that will be out there in poor visibility.

He also has tips to stay safe at home.

“Have at least three days of food, water, medicine. Don’t forget their livestock and pets. Make sure that they’re cared for. And you also want extra flashlights and an alternative heating source,” said Boike.

Boike said if you must travel to keep an emergency kit in your car, a blanket, food, water, and a full tank of gas in case you’re stranded for a while.