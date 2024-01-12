Cheboygan man wins $115,000 lottery prize after initially thinking he had won only $115

Joseph Gross, of Cheboygan, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing to win the big prize Michigan Lottery photo

LANSING – What a Cheboygan man thought was a $115 prize turned out to be a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

Joseph Gross, of Cheboygan, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing to win the big prize: 04-08-11-22-31. He bought his winning ticket at MichiganLottery.com.

“I’ve been playing Fantasy 5 for a few years and have won a little here and there,” said Gross. “When I checked my numbers online, I thought I had won $115, which I felt pretty good about. It wasn’t until I looked back over the ticket I realized that I had won the jackpot and I was missing a few zeros!”

Gross, 65, recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his vehicle and complete some home improvements.

“It’s fun to win and gives me something to razz my brother about - he’s usually the lucky one!” said Gross.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.



