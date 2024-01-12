Central Lake woman accused of using bank card stolen from car

Elizabeth Dawn Everett (Derrick Carroll)

CHARLEVOIX — A Central Lake woman was charged with stealing a wallet out of a car and using it to make purchases.

Michigan State Police say Elizabeth Dawn Everett got into an unlocked car at Charlevoix High School. They say she stole a wallet, including a driver’s license, bank card and about $400 in cash.

Troopers say Everett used the bank card to make purchases at a BP gas station in Central Lake, a Dollar General in Central Lake, and BC Pizza in East Jordan.

MSP used surveillance video to identify Everett. She was interviewed and arrested.

She’s charged with one count Illegal Use of Financial Transaction Device, and one count Larceny Over $200 but Less Than $1,000.