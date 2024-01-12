2 killed, 1 injured in car that crashed into pickup truck in Ogemaw Co.

OGEMAW COUNTY — Deputies say a two-car crash led to two deaths and a hospitalization on Friday morning.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Mills Road near Black Road around 8 a.m.

They say a driver in a Chevy Cobalt lost control and crossed the center line, crashing into a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital, where deputies say the passenger died. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Deputies say a backseat passenger in the Cobalt died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado pickup was uninjured, but a child in the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Road conditions are the most likely cause, although it’s not known if speed played a factor. Deputies say drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash.