Northern Michigan rushes to stock up ahead of winter storm

Northern Michigan is expected to be hit with a pretty major snowstorm on Friday making it the second one this week.

People who were stuck at home the last few days are finally getting out, just in time to stock up for this next one.

Co-owner Adam Fate of Fate’s Market in Remus said the past couple of days have been dead because people were dealing with the effects of the last storm.

“The last two days are slow because the first storm. But now that it’s started, the roads are getting clear. We’re getting a lot of people coming in and they’re getting water and bread and things to sustain for a few days. it’s looking like it’s going to be a nasty storm,” said Fate.

With lots of schools closed and the roads being bad, many stayed home but Thursday has been busy as people have been coming in for basic essentials.

“A lot of them are worried about losing power with that much snow coming in. I know we’re supposed to get a lot of snow, so people are getting water just in case that happens and getting stuff in case they lose power and heat,” said Fate.

Fate said it’s a pretty common occurrence, on the cusp of a major weather event.

“Whenever, there’s a storm, the day or two before we always get really busy and people are loading up because people are afraid to go out on the roads in that weather,” said Fate.

The family-owned business said they are ready for it.

“We try to make sure we have enough to supply everyone before the storm comes. And then we try to have an extra cashier and stuff if we can get it scheduled out,” said Fate.

Customers like Joan Brand, taking advantage of Thursday’s quiet weather, said the market seems busier than usual.

“The parking lot is packed. I think people are probably stocking up,” said Brand.

Brand stopped in to get things to get them through in case they do get stuck at home.

“We got to have coffee creamer. We can’t get by without it. And just bread and milk things that we use every day,” said Brand.

For customers like Pat Defever she said she’s glad she got a chance to get out after being forced to stay at home since Tuesday’s storm.

“I’ve been in the house for a week and that’s too long,” said Defever.

For local hardware store, Remus Lumber that sells salt, shovels, and power generators, they said they have not seen that rush of customers Fates market is experiencing. Manager Ron Simon said they predict that will change Friday.

“A lot of times it’ll go around us. We don’t get it. A lot of times it’ll go right through us now, like this coming storm up tomorrow. but you don’t know until it gets here. So, people tend to wait, hoping that they’re not going to get hit. But if they get hit, then they’ll rush in, looking for stuff to help them out,” said Simon.