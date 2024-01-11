Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Jan. 11

Just days after the first big snow storm of the season, another one is on the way.

Finding daycare for kids on snow days, protecting them from the elements, and just keeping them entertained – it can be a stressful time for parents.

Dr. Lara McKenzie from the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital joins us to help you plan ahead.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Ludington Writers

Poetry and stories can change your perspective, and your stories can change others’.

Submission for the “Making Waves: A West Michigan Review” are now open, and Nicole Birkett and Kathlene Barret from Ludington Writers tell us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Healing Private Wounds

Organizations that help survivors of sexual abuse and other traumas are among the most important groups we have in our communities.

Mary Campbell and Amy Helsel from Healing Private Wounds talk about their Snowball Gala and how it helps support their counseling, prevention and support.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Cultured Kombucha

One big New Year’s resolution for many people is cutting back on alcohol after the holidays.

Courtney Lorenz from Cultured Kambucha has some tips on staying healthy while still enjoying what you drink during “Dry January.”