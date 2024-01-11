Dog falls off cliff at Pictured Rocks and is feared dead, but rescuers find her alive and save her

MUNISING — On the evening of Jan. 10, a 3-year-old dog named Dancer got off her leash and fell off a cliff near Miners Castle onto a ledge 60 feet below, officials said.

After hours of searching the area, Dancer’s owners were unable to locate their dog in the dark but were convinced she had not survived the fall.

Later that night, Pictured Rocks park rangers received notification of the lost dog. Rangers enlisted the help of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP), a local rope rescue team, to recover the dog from the treacherous section of the Lake Superior shoreline.

SHARP members Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer and Tyler Davis went to the area the following morning and were able to locate a cold but alive Dancer, officials said. Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers.

Dancer, who has been described as a “professional troublemaker,” has been reunited with her Minnesota-based family and is recovering well.

Photo by nps.gov

”With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly.”

For more information on how to keep your four-legged friends safe while visiting Pictured Rocks, visit https://www.nps.gov/piro/planyourvisit/pets.htm.