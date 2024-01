Due to the significant winter weather forecast, the City of Mt. Pleasant has declared a snow emergency.

All vehicles must be removed from the streets by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, so crews can safely and effectively clear the roadways.

Failure to remove vehicles from the street will result in a ticket. Towing may be utilized if ticketing has proven ineffective and/or the vehicles parked on the street cause a delay in snow removal.