Michigan Legislature returns to Lansing, likely facing gridlock until April

Lansing is once again bustling with politicians from all over the state — but don’t expect anything significant out of the Capitol for another few months.

Both the House and Senate reconvened Wednesday with the expectation of an unusual few months in state politics. The House likely won’t resume regular business until late April due to two Democratic members resigning from the chamber to take other elected positions, leaving the body effectively in gridlock until new members are elected.

Democrats previously held a slim 56-54 majority over Republicans. The House requires 56 affirmative votes to pass legislation regardless of how many of the chamber’s 110 seats are filled or how many members are present for a given vote, leaving Democrats temporarily shut out from passing policy priorities.

Former representatives Lori Stone, D-Warren, and Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, were both elected mayor of their respective cities in November 2023. While their departure has left the chamber evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, Democrats still control crucial aspects of the legislative process.

An agreement on House rules entered by both parties in January 2023 allows Democrats to retain “the gavel” — control of the legislative agenda and rules of the chamber — despite both parties holding 54 seats. The agreement also allows the Democrats to keep their outright majorities in House committees, potentially allowing them to begin moving legislation through committees and waiting until their full voting power is restored to bring any of it before the entire House.

Special elections to replace Stone and Coleman are scheduled for April 16, with primary elections to decide each party’s candidate choice on Jan. 30.

Cheri Hardmon, press secretary for the Department of State, said that the results of the elections would go before the Macomb County Board of Canvassers within two weeks of the election, after which the winners could be seated as House members.

Hardmon did not provide an exact estimate for what day the new members may be seated but said it would fall within this timeline.

Both districts are expected to be easily held by Democratic candidates. Stone won her 2022 election with 67% of the vote, while Coleman won his with 63%.

But until those elections take place, Lansing will likely be moving at a slower pace than usual.

Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said Wednesday that he was optimistic Republicans and Democrats could come together on certain policy issues. But Tate fell short of considering a formal shared power agreement, saying it was “disappointing” that Republicans were still pushing for a new plan after signing off on the original agreement in 2023.

“The rules that we all agreed on at the beginning of the legislative session showed us not sharing power,” he said. Tate remained optimistic that

“I would like to work to get some things done. I think there are a lot of opportunities to build off of what we did,” he said, highlighting lowering prescription drug prices, economic development and using the annual state budget to distribute funding towards certain areas. Tate said he hadn’t yet seen a list of priorities from Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township.

Republicans say they’ve presented Democrats with an official power-sharing agreement but have so far been rejected. The resolution to establish a new agreement was referred to a House committee by Democrats, likely sinking its chances of passage indefinitely.

“Leader Hall and our caucus, our 54 Republicans, are ready to keep working for the people of Michigan. There’s lots of lots of things out there that need to happen in the next four months, in the next year, that we can work together,” said Hall’s press secretary Jeremiah Ward. Ward said that Republicans would be ready to work across the aisle on issues like cost of living and improving road infrastructure.

Democrats are likely hesitant to enter an agreement that would see them losing any of the legislative power they’ve worked to gain back after four decades of split or Republican control of state government. The last time Democrats held the “trifecta” of the governorship, Senate and House was in 1983 under Gov. James Blanchard.

The State Senate, meanwhile, will go about business as usual with Democrats still retaining a 20-18 majority. They could still vote on legislation to be sent to the House, but none of their initiatives could go to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before April without some level of bipartisan support.