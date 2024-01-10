MI Healthy Mind: To be bitter or better?

This week’s story is about Darryl, a man who went from bitter to better.

Darryl Woods was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole as a teenager. While incarcerated, he worked on his own case to have his conviction overturned. After 29 years in prison, it was.

Once he was out, Darryl went to work on the flaws in the criminal justice system, advocating for people who should go to diversion or treatment rather than prison.

You can watch a sneak peak of this week’s episode above.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.