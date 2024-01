ANTRIM COUNTY Deputies say a Kewadin-area woman was killed in a crash on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police responded to the crash on US-31 in Milton Township. They say Kathleen Kelley’s car crossed the center line and went off the road, crashing into a group of trees.

Kelley was pronounced dead on the scene, and the family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.