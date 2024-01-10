It's a snow day! Students took to Diggins Hill in Cadillac to enjoy their day off

After the long-awaited snow finally fell in Northern Michigan, schools closed to keep students and staff safe.

Kiddos were out and about for their snow day and were getting in on as much winter fun as they can handle.

Some of them were students from Wexford County, and they grabbed their gear and took to Diggins Hill in Cadillac for a day full of sledding, snowboarding, and winter fun, made possible from Tuesdays snowfall.

“I haven’t been able to sled all winter and haven’t sled since last winter,” says 11-year-old, Timothy Cook.

More snow is expected to come later this week, stay with your Northern Michigan news leader for the latest forecast.



