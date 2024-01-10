Interlochen State Park will be mostly closed for repairs, upgrades in summer 2024

INTERLOCHEN — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that much of Interlochen State Park will be closed in 2024 for construction.

Day-use area and boating access site will be closed intermittently through spring/summer to upgrade the water and sewer system, and beach house toilet

North loop of the park will be closed for 2024, and south loop will be closed until Labor Day

Rustic campground remains open, but sanitation station will be unavailable

The DNR says parts of the park may reopen sooner if projects are finished ahead of schedule, but State Rep. John Roth expressed concern over the impact on tourism after the park was closed for much of summer 2023.

“When you add up all that people purchase on camping trips, each empty site can mean hundreds of dollars less in important tourism revenue,” said Roth, R-Interlochen, in a statement. “Considering the park has 490 campsites, closing things all summer leads to a huge hit to the local economy. To ask our local small business community to go two summers without income from campers is quite a stretch.”

The Interlochen State Park was established as Michigan’s first state park by the Michigan Legislature in 1917.