Gotion Donation to help get smoke detectors for families in need.

Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is getting a boost in funding that will be used to get more fire detectors for families in need, thanks to Gotion.

A spokesperson for Gotion said this is the first of many donations they plan to give to organizations in Mecosta County.

The fire chief Steve Schroeder said the $2,500 donation will help the program pay for smoke detectors and installation in homes.

“If we can get these installed into people’s homes, especially when they’re sleeping and get that early detection so they can get out of the residence, it really has a potential to save lives. So I’m definitely happy to have a funding medium that we can get these smoke detectors and get these installed in our community,” said Schroeder.

The smoke detectors will be handed out in the coming weeks. To get one, please contact the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

Gotion, the controversial electric battery plant is set to open in 2026 and is expected to bring more than 2,000 thousand jobs to the area.