Deputies search for man accused of shooting another person’s car after fight

OGEMAW COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office says a man shot another man’s vehicle after a fight on Monday.

Deputies were called to Sage Lake Road in Cumming Township around 2 p.m.

They say a Swartz Creek man reported getting into a fight with another man while fishing. According to deputies, the other man left and came back with a gun, shooting the Swartz Creek man’s vehicle three times through the driver’s side door.

Advertisement

Deputies were unable to find the suspect, but did recover a spent casing and bullet fragments.

The suspect is described as a late 40- to early 50-year-old white man, about 6 feet tall with a mustache, in a newer model white Chevy or GMC Crew Cab pickup.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111 or Central Dispatch at 989-345-9911.