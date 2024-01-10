Cadillac high school students move into newly renovated high school, in the works since 2018

Cadillac High School has officially moved its students into their newly renovated building.

The $65 million dollar bond failed several times, but in 2018, voters decided to invest into the community and approved the bond.

“I think that it’s important to support students and learning,” says Principal Kelly Buckmaster.

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, Cadillac High School opened their doors to a brand-new school that their students now get to use every day.

“We have state of the art facilities to support students in academics, arts and athletics,” says Buckmaster.

Teachers at the school are also happy that the renovations were made.

“I think it’s a really exciting time for the kids. Our students are really excited about all the new upgrades and their new big giant lockers,” says Geometry teacher, Kristen Ruppel.

Advertisement

Renovations began in 2018 and are not quite done yet.

“We’re hoping everything will be finished by August of 2024,” says Buckmaster.

But for now, students get to take in their new high school that was created by the help of the community.

“We try to tell them, yes, this is because the community believes in you and supports you,” says Buckmaster.

Advertisement

The new parts of the school include a new security system, big lockers, more open spaces for collaborative work and after school activities, a renovated gym with new locker rooms, and even a cafeteria like no other.

“There’s like a Mongolian grill and then like two in the state. They’ll fry up your vegetables. Students pick their vegetables and their meat, and they put it over rice or noodles,” says Buckmaster.

The big windows and new classrooms were designed to create a learning environment for the new generation of learning.

“If anybody attended Cadillac high school, the hallways were a lot shorter, and it was a lot darker. So, when you get to our new rooms, you can see the spaces are bright, open, awesome spaces for learning,” says Buckmaster.

Advertisement

“The space is so much different that I think it’s great for kids to be able to move around the classroom and work collaboratively,” says Ruppel.

A new facility that future generations can now learn and grow in.

“I feel really fortunate to live in a community that supports the schools the way ours does. When someone looks at the different school spaces that we have and as a professional, they want to maybe move here and work as a doctor or something else in the community. So, I think that is a good draw. " says Buckmaster.

To learn more about Cadillac Area Public Schools, click here.