Ambulance with patient aboard hit in Lake County

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said a 35-year-old woman from Irons had to be extracted from her vehicle after she lost control of her Dodge Caravan and moved into the path of a Chevy Tahoe.

It happened on M-37 by 44th Street in Webber Township Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were taken to a hospital in Ludington with minor injuries. The woman from Irons was being taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids, when the ambulance with hit by another driver.

Martin said the slushy road conditions contributed to that crash and the driver was not given a ticket for hitting the ambulance disabling it.

“The motorist was traveling right in front of the ambulance, saw the lights and sirens as it was coming and tried to get over. As it tried to get over because it was real slushy, the slush wants to pull you one way as they tried to get over. Then basically the vehicle was forced back into the path of the ambulance and sideswiped it.

Martin said no one was hurt in the second crash. Another ambulance arrived to take the woman to the hospital where she later died.